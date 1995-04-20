Worktime

In trading, it is important to trade at the right time, which is why it is advantageous to use this indicator to display the opening of the foreign exchange markets. Define your personal trading times by setting these times with an adjustable background color. You can switch this indicator on and off using a button on the chart. This indicator is part of the OH strategy; you can view other indicators of this strategy by clicking on my name as a seller.
