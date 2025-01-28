WH ParaZone Indicator MT4

The ParaZone Indicator MT4 helps you spot areas where price trends are likely to reverse. It marks these zones on your chart using a unique parallelogram shape, making it easier to find the best points to enter or exit trades. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced trader, this tool can help improve your trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Accurate Reversal Detection: Identifies key zones where price may change direction.
  • Dynamic Zone Adaptation: Zones adjust in real-time to follow market movements.
  • Trend Reversal Alerts: Get alerts when price approaches a potential reversal zone.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple and clean design that fits right into your charts.

Benefits:

  • Improve trade accuracy by spotting potential reversal areas.
  • Make better decisions for trade entries, exits, and stop-loss placement.
  • Works in both trending and ranging markets.

Who Is This For?

  • Traders looking for early trend reversal signals.
  • Those wanting to fine-tune entry and exit strategies.
  • Suitable for all trading styles: day traders, swing traders, and position traders.

Get Ahead of Market Reversals!
Use the ParaZone Indicator to spot reversal zones (PRZ) and gain a clear view of market turning points and make better trading choices.

Plus de l'auteur
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.76 (29)
Indicateurs
Vivez une expérience de trading comme jamais auparavant avec notre indicateur MT5 Fair Value Gap (FVG) inégalé Considéré comme le meilleur de sa catégorie, cet indicateur de marché MQL5 sort de l'ordinaire. offrant aux traders un niveau inégalé de précision et de compréhension de la dynamique du marché. Version EA :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Indicateur basé sur SMC :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 Caractéristiques: Meilleure analyse de l’écart de juste valeur de sa catégorie. Prise en charge de plus
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Experts
Présentation de notre Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe basé sur l'indicateur d'écart de juste valeur très efficace. Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, cet EA s'appuie sur des algorithmes sophistiqués pour identifier et exploiter les inefficacités du marché, vous assurant de capitaliser sur chaque opportunité de trading. CONTACTEZ-MOI   après l'achat pour le guide manuel (.pdf) Version MT4 :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Caractéristiques principales : Détection des écarts de juste vale
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Présentation de notre Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe basé sur l'indicateur d'écart de juste valeur très efficace. Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, cet EA s'appuie sur des algorithmes sophistiqués pour identifier et exploiter les inefficacités du marché, vous assurant de capitaliser sur chaque opportunité de trading. CONTACTEZ-MOI   après l'achat pour le guide manuel (.pdf) Version MT5 :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Détection des écarts de juste valeu
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (9)
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous fatigué de dessiner manuellement les niveaux de Fibonacci sur vos graphiques ? Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un moyen pratique et efficace d'identifier les principaux niveaux de support et de résistance dans votre trading ? Cherchez pas plus loin!   Présentation de DrawFib Pro, l'indicateur ultime de MetaTrader 5 qui effectue automatiquement   les niveaux   d'ibonacci       en s'appuyant sur vos graphiques et fournit des alertes en temps opportun lorsque ces niveaux sont dépassés. Avec Dr
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Experts
AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction   des résultats de vos tests. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à   demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :   ouvrez d
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.36 (11)
Indicateurs
Vivez une expérience de trading comme jamais auparavant avec notre indicateur MT4 Fair Value Gap (FVG) inégalé Considéré comme le meilleur de sa catégorie, cet indicateur de marché MQL5 sort de l'ordinaire. offrant aux traders un niveau inégalé de précision et de compréhension de la dynamique du marché. Version EA :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Indicateur basé sur SMC : WH SMC Indicator MT4 Caractéristiques: Meilleure analyse de l’écart de juste valeur de sa catégorie. Prise en charge de plusi
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.18 (11)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT5 -- (modèle ABCD) -- Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des trans
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans l'indicateur avancé de reconnaissance de formes Gartley Cet indicateur détecte le modèle Gartley basé sur HH et LL de la structure des prix et les niveaux de Fibonacci, et lorsque certains niveaux fib sont atteints, l'indicateur affichera le modèle sur le graphique. Version MT4 :   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **Cet indicateur fait partie du   combo   Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5   , qui inclut toute la reconnaissance des formes.** Caractéristiques : Algorithme avancé pour
FREE
WH Range BreakOut EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Exploitez le potentiel du trading de rupture avec   Range Breakout EA,   un conseiller expert méticuleusement conçu pour identifier et négocier les plages de marché avec précision et confiance. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Entrées par défaut pour       EURUSD - H1   . Caractéristiques principales : Détection de plage dynamique :   identifie automatiquement les plages de marché en fonction de vos délais et niveaux clés préférés. Logique de conf
WH Trend Continuation MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Vous en avez marre de passer à côté des tendances rentables du marché ? Souhaitez-vous disposer d'un outil fiable capable d'identifier les continuations de tendance avec précision et exactitude ? Cherchez pas plus loin! Notre indicateur de poursuite de tendance est là pour renforcer votre stratégie de trading et vous aider à garder une longueur d'avance. L'indicateur de continuation de tendance est un outil puissant, spécialement créé pour aider les traders à identifier et confirmer les modèl
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous fatigué de dessiner manuellement les niveaux de Fibonacci sur vos graphiques ? Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un moyen pratique et efficace d'identifier les principaux niveaux de support et de résistance dans votre trading ? Cherchez pas plus loin!   Présentation de DrawFib Pro, l'indicateur ultime de MetaTrader 4 qui effectue automatiquement   les niveaux   d'ibonacci       en s'appuyant sur vos graphiques et fournit des alertes en temps opportun lorsque ces niveaux sont dépassés. Avec Dr
FREE
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Présentation d'Auto Trendline, l'indicateur MT5 innovant qui automatise le processus de dessin des lignes de tendance sur vos graphiques. Dites adieu à la tâche fastidieuse et fastidieuse de dessiner manuellement les lignes de tendance, et laissez Auto Trendline faire le travail pour vous ! * Contactez-moi après l'achat pour vous envoyer    des instructions et un guide étape par étape. Grâce à son algorithme avancé, Auto Trendline détecte et dessine automatiquement des lignes de tendance pour
WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Indicateur de frappe à trois lignes       pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Cet outil avancé est conçu pour vous aider à identifier les retournements de marché potentiels avec précision et facilité. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou expérimenté, cet indicateur peut améliorer vos décisions de trading et maximiser vos profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Caractéristiques principales : Signaux d'inversion précis   : détectez les inversions de tendance potentielles en fonction du modèle de grè
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT4 -- (modèle ABCD) --     Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des t
FREE
WH Order Block MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks , BOS (Break of Structure) , and CHOCH (Change of Character) . Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros. Features : Automatic Order Block Detection:  Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior. BOS & CHOCH Detection:  Buil
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision de trading avec l'indicateur MT5   WH   Trading Sessions   pour MetaTrader 5 ! Cet outil puissant vous permet de visualiser et de gérer facilement les principales sessions de marché. Basé   sur :   Indicateur WH SMC MT5 Version MT4 :   Sessions de trading WH MT4 Caractéristiques principales : Panneau d'interface utilisateur interactif   – Sélectionnez et basculez facilement entre les sessions de trading   en Asie, à Londres et à New York   . Alertes et paramètres pe
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est basé sur le célèbre indicateur fractal mais avec beaucoup de personnalisation   et de flexibilité, il s'agit d'un outil puissant pour identifier les inversions de tendance et maximiser votre potentiel de profit. Avec ses fonctionnalités avancées et son interface conviviale, c'est le choix ultime pour les traders de tous niveaux. Version MT4 :   Ultimate Fractals MT4 Caractéristiques : Nombre de bougies fractales personnalisables. Lignes d'inversion. Paramètres personnalisabl
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est basé sur le célèbre indicateur fractal mais avec beaucoup de personnalisation   et de flexibilité, il s'agit d'un outil puissant pour identifier les inversions de tendance et maximiser votre potentiel de profit. Avec ses fonctionnalités avancées et son interface conviviale, c'est le choix ultime pour les traders de tous niveaux. Version MT5 :     Ultimate Fractals MT5 Caractéristiques : Nombre de bougies fractales personnalisables. Lignes d'inversion. Paramètres personnalisa
FREE
WH Range BreakOut MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Débloquez une nouvelle dimension du trading avec notre indicateur MQL5 de pointe, Range BreakOut MT5 Cet outil puissant est conçu pour identifier et capitaliser sur les mouvements de prix lorsqu'ils sortent des fourchettes établies, vous offrant la précision et la confiance nécessaires pour prospérer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financiers. Version MT4  :   WH Range BreakOut MT4 Caractéristiques: Détection précise de la portée. Multi Symboles et multi TimeFrames (Scanner). Signaux de r
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
4 (1)
Experts
AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction de vos tests       résultats. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à       demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :    
FREE
WH ThreeLine Strike MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Indicateur ThreeLine Strike   pour MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Cet outil avancé est conçu pour vous aider à identifier les retournements de marché potentiels avec précision et facilité. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou expérimenté, cet indicateur peut améliorer vos décisions de trading et maximiser vos profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Caractéristiques principales : Signaux d'inversion précis   : détectez les inversions de tendance potentielles en fonction du modèle de grève à trois l
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans l'indicateur de reconnaissance avancée du motif Gartley Cet indicateur détecte le modèle de Gartley basé sur HH et LL de la structure des prix et des niveaux de Fibonacci, et lorsque certains niveaux de fib sont atteints, l'indicateur affichera le modèle sur le graphique. Version MT5 :   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **Cet indicateur fait partie du   combo     WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   , qui inclut toute la reconnaissance de formes.** Caractéristiques : Algorithme ava
FREE
WH Range BreakOut EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Exploitez le potentiel du trading de rupture avec   Range Breakout EA,   un conseiller expert méticuleusement conçu pour identifier et négocier les plages de marché avec précision et confiance. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Entrées par défaut pour       EURUSD - H1   . Caractéristiques principales : Détection de plage dynamique :   identifie automatiquement les plages de marché en fonction de vos délais et niveaux clés préférés. Logique de conf
WH Range BreakOut MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Débloquez une nouvelle dimension de trading avec notre indicateur MQL4 de pointe, Range BreakOut MT4 Cet outil puissant est conçu pour identifier et capitaliser sur les mouvements de prix lorsqu'ils sortent des fourchettes établies, vous offrant la précision et la confiance nécessaires pour prospérer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financiers. Version MT5  :   WH Range BreakOut MT5 Caractéristiques: Détection précise de la portée. Multi Symboles et multi TimeFrames (Scanner). Signaux
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision de trading avec le       Séances de trading   WH   MT4       Indicateur pour MetaTrader 4 ! Cet outil puissant vous permet de visualiser et de gérer facilement les principales sessions de marché. Basé sur :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 Version MT5 :   Sessions de trading WH MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Panneau d'interface graphique interactif       – Sélectionnez et basculez facilement entre       Asie, Londres et New York       séances de trading. Alertes et paramèt
FREE
WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicateurs
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans l'indicateur de reconnaissance Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Le modèle Gartley, le modèle Bat et le modèle Cypher sont des outils d'analyse technique populaires utilisés par les traders pour identifier les points d'inversion potentiels sur le marché. Notre indicateur de reconnaissance des modèles harmoniques ultimes est un outil puissant qui utilise des algorithmes avancés pour analyser les marchés et identifier ces modèles en temps réel. Avec notre indicateur de reconnaissance des
