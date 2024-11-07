Grid Flowcon
- Experts
- Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 2 septembre 2025
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies.
Key features include:
- Auto Demand & Supply Zones: Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly.
- Grid Trading: Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges.
- Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP: Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price.
- Drawdown Simulation: Projects total orders, maximum drawdown and longest drawdown in day, preparing you to manage risk effectively.
- Smart Risk Management: Features trailing stops, breakeven settings, and live monitoring for total control.
- Broker-Friendly: Works seamlessly with any broker.
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: USOIL, OILCash, XTIUSD, USOUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: Based on the current price from the highest Buy to 0 and Lot Size you use, a minimum of **$10,000** is recommended to support potential drawdowns and maintain trade stability.
- Account Type: Any
- Minimum Lot Size: 0.01 for USOIL, OILCash and 0.5 for XTIUSD, based on each broker.
No Need to Settings, How to in Comment:
For brokers with 2 decimals, just copy and place and use Time Frame M15 — no setup needed.
For brokers with 3 decimals, only change Symbol Decimal from 2 to 3.
Risk Warning:Before using Grid Flowcon, note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and losses may occur. Backtests are optimized and may differ from live trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose. For assistance or questions, feel free to contact me anytime.
Verry Good EA