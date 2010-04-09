Gold Blue Circle C44 SS28 MT4

This EA opens orders based on trends. It sets a stop loss (SL) when the price moves negatively and a take profit (TP) when each order becomes profitable. The EA has a Martingale-like behavior, and it appears that SL might not always be set if the conditions aren't fully met. Users should be prepared for potential account wipeout, but the advantage is that the starting capital is only $1000. You can use this EA to work towards recovering your initial investment, then let it continue running. The risk of account wipeout won't be a concern, as you would have already made profits before that happens.

However, there is no guarantee that the account won't blow up. Users should carefully think, consider, and use their discretion when using this EA.

Regarding order opening, if the order goes in a positive direction, additional orders will be opened based on the distance, which can be set in the Input: Nearby_pips. If the order goes negative, a new order will be opened with an increased lot size equal to the lot size of the latest order plus Lot fix.



EA ตัวนี้เป็น EA ที่จะเปิดออเดอร์ตามเทรน จะมีการตั้ง SL เมื่อราคาติดลบ และตั้งค่า TP เมื่อออเดอร์แต่ละออเดอร์มีกำไร EA ตัวนี้จะให้อารมณ์โหมด Martingale เป็นหลัก และดูเหมือน SL จะไม่ถูกตั้งในบางครั้ง หากเงื่อนไขไม่ครบ ผู้ใช้จะต้องเตรียมใจล้างพอร์ต แต่เรื่องดีคือทุนเริ่มต้นแค่ 1000$ เหรียญ และคุณสามารถใช้ EA ตัวนี้ทำงานจนถอนทุนคืนมาได้ แล้วค่อยปล่อยมันทำงานต่อ เรื่องล้างพอร์ตจะไม่มีปัญหา เพราะก่อนล้างพอร์ตเราได้กำไรมาแล้ว

ไม่รับประกันว่าพอร์ตจะไม่แตก ผู้ใช้ควรคิด ไตร่ตรอง ใช้วิจารณญาณให้ดีในการใช้

การเปิดออเดอร์ หากออเดอร์ไปในทิศทางบวก ออเดอร์จะถูกเปิดเพิ่มตามระยะทาง Distance สามารถกำหนดได้ที่ Input: Nearby_pips

หากออเดอร์ติดลบ จะทำการเปิดออเดอร์ด้วยการ + จำนวนล็อต = ล็อตจากออเดอร์ล่าสุด +Lot fix

รายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับ Input 
Lot fix : ค่า Lot ที่กำหนดตายตัว
Lot_Delta: คือค่าที่จำนวนล็อตจะเปิดเพิ่มขึ้นจาก Fix Lot เมื่อได้กำไรตามที่กำหนด 


