Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid

Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market.

Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe





Why Choose Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe?

Precision Risk Control:

Customize your risk settings with multiple lot sizing options:

LowRiskPreset : Low Risk Set, 20% annual (0.25% load)

: Low Risk Set, 20% annual (0.25% load) MidRiskPreset : Medium Risk Set, 40% annual (0.5% load)

: Medium Risk Set, 40% annual (0.5% load) HighRiskPreset : Significant Risk Set, 80% annual (1.0% load)

: Significant Risk Set, 80% annual (1.0% load) ExtremeRiskPreset: High Risk Set, 120% annual (1.5% load)

Choose dynamic lot sizing based on equity, balance, or deposit load:

LotsEquity : Dynamic Lot based on Equity

: Dynamic Lot based on Equity LotsBalance : Dynamic Lot based on Balance

: Dynamic Lot based on Balance LotsDepositLoad : Lot size based on Deposit load

: Lot size based on Deposit load FixedLots: Fixed Lot for consistency

Achieve efficient capital management through tailored settings.

Einstein-Level Flexibility:

Select your trading mode:

AllowSell2 : Sell only

: Sell only AllowBuy1 : Buy only

: Buy only AllowBuySell0: Buy and Sell

Protect your capital with customizable actions for maximum drawdown:

IgnoreNewUntilRestart : Stop opening new grids until a restart

: Stop opening new grids until a restart IgnoreNewSignals : Stop opening new grids altogether

: Stop opening new grids altogether CloseStopTradingUntilRestart : Close trades and stop trading until restart

: Close trades and stop trading until restart CloseStopTradingFor24h: Halt trading for 24 hours after closing trades

Configure how drawdowns are calculated:

ThisStrategy : Based on this strategy

: Based on this strategy TheAccount: Based on the entire account

Scientific Strategy Customization:

Set your trading symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP) and trading hours to optimize efficiency. Integrate advanced technical indicators like Bollinger Bands and RSI, with configurable periods and values for precise, well-calculated strategies.

Smart TakeProfit and StopLoss Management:

Maximize your gains with optimized TakeProfit settings:

InitialTP : TakeProfit for initial trade, in pips

: TakeProfit for initial trade, in pips WeightedTP : Weighted TakeProfit for more precise exits

: Weighted TakeProfit for more precise exits GridTP: TakeProfit for the grid, in pips (can be zero or negative)

Fine-tune your exits with advanced configurations:

BreakEvenAfterThisLevel : Break even after this level [0-disabled]

: Break even after this level [0-disabled] HideTP : Conceal TakeProfit

: Conceal TakeProfit Use_OPO_Method : Leverage the OPO method for managing TakeProfit

: Leverage the OPO method for managing TakeProfit OPO_TimeFrame : Select time frame for the OPO method

: Select time frame for the OPO method SmartTP : Activate Smart TakeProfit

: Activate Smart TakeProfit DoNotAdjustTPUnlessNewGrid: Avoid adjusting TP until a new grid level opens

Manage risk using stop loss settings:

GridSL : StopLoss for the grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero)

: StopLoss for the grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero) HideSL: Conceal StopLoss

Advanced Grid Configuration:

Customize grid trade distances and multipliers for each level:

TradeDistance : Distance between trades

: Distance between trades SmartDistance : Adjust trade distance intelligently

: Adjust trade distance intelligently TradeMultiplier_2nd : Multiplier for second trade

: Multiplier for second trade TradeMultiplier_3rd : Multiplier for third to fifth trades

: Multiplier for third to fifth trades TradeMultiplier_6th : Multiplier for sixth and subsequent trades

: Multiplier for sixth and subsequent trades MaximumTrades : Limit the total number of trades

: Limit the total number of trades GridLevelToStart: Set the grid level to start (1 = initial trade)

Maintain control over your trades and grid levels with advanced options:

KeepOriginalProfitLotSize: Retain the original profit lot size

Premium Features:

Activate AutoSplit for automatic position management:

AutoSplit: Enable auto-splitting for better position control

Ensure the best trading conditions with customizable spread and slippage settings:

MaximumSpread : Define maximum spread, in pips

: Define maximum spread, in pips MaximumSlippage: Set maximum slippage for non-ECN accounts, in pips

Enable hedging and take advantage of an intuitive control panel:

AllowHedging : Enable hedging

: Enable hedging AllowTradingOnHolidays : Continue trading during holidays

: Continue trading during holidays ShowPanel: Display the control panel for easier management

Comprehensive Settings Overview:

MM & Risk : Full control over risk management and lot sizing

: Full control over risk management and lot sizing Strategy Settings : Refine symbols, trading hours, and key indicators

: Refine symbols, trading hours, and key indicators TakeProfit & StopLoss : Precision settings for profit optimization and risk minimization

: Precision settings for profit optimization and risk minimization Grid Settings : Customize trade distances and multipliers for full grid control

: Customize trade distances and multipliers for full grid control Visual Settings: Tailor the chart display with your preferred modes and colors

