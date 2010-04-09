Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid
Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein's Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market.
Why Choose Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe?
Precision Risk Control:
Customize your risk settings with multiple lot sizing options:
- LowRiskPreset: Low Risk Set, 20% annual (0.25% load)
- MidRiskPreset: Medium Risk Set, 40% annual (0.5% load)
- HighRiskPreset: Significant Risk Set, 80% annual (1.0% load)
- ExtremeRiskPreset: High Risk Set, 120% annual (1.5% load)
Choose dynamic lot sizing based on equity, balance, or deposit load:
- LotsEquity: Dynamic Lot based on Equity
- LotsBalance: Dynamic Lot based on Balance
- LotsDepositLoad: Lot size based on Deposit load
- FixedLots: Fixed Lot for consistency
Achieve efficient capital management through tailored settings.
Einstein-Level Flexibility:
Select your trading mode:
- AllowSell2: Sell only
- AllowBuy1: Buy only
- AllowBuySell0: Buy and Sell
Protect your capital with customizable actions for maximum drawdown:
- IgnoreNewUntilRestart: Stop opening new grids until a restart
- IgnoreNewSignals: Stop opening new grids altogether
- CloseStopTradingUntilRestart: Close trades and stop trading until restart
- CloseStopTradingFor24h: Halt trading for 24 hours after closing trades
Configure how drawdowns are calculated:
- ThisStrategy: Based on this strategy
- TheAccount: Based on the entire account
Scientific Strategy Customization:
Set your trading symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP) and trading hours to optimize efficiency. Integrate advanced technical indicators like Bollinger Bands and RSI, with configurable periods and values for precise, well-calculated strategies.
Smart TakeProfit and StopLoss Management:
Maximize your gains with optimized TakeProfit settings:
- InitialTP: TakeProfit for initial trade, in pips
- WeightedTP: Weighted TakeProfit for more precise exits
- GridTP: TakeProfit for the grid, in pips (can be zero or negative)
Fine-tune your exits with advanced configurations:
- BreakEvenAfterThisLevel: Break even after this level [0-disabled]
- HideTP: Conceal TakeProfit
- Use_OPO_Method: Leverage the OPO method for managing TakeProfit
- OPO_TimeFrame: Select time frame for the OPO method
- SmartTP: Activate Smart TakeProfit
- DoNotAdjustTPUnlessNewGrid: Avoid adjusting TP until a new grid level opens
Manage risk using stop loss settings:
- GridSL: StopLoss for the grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero)
- HideSL: Conceal StopLoss
Advanced Grid Configuration:
Customize grid trade distances and multipliers for each level:
- TradeDistance: Distance between trades
- SmartDistance: Adjust trade distance intelligently
- TradeMultiplier_2nd: Multiplier for second trade
- TradeMultiplier_3rd: Multiplier for third to fifth trades
- TradeMultiplier_6th: Multiplier for sixth and subsequent trades
- MaximumTrades: Limit the total number of trades
- GridLevelToStart: Set the grid level to start (1 = initial trade)
Maintain control over your trades and grid levels with advanced options:
- KeepOriginalProfitLotSize: Retain the original profit lot size
Premium Features:
Activate AutoSplit for automatic position management:
- AutoSplit: Enable auto-splitting for better position control
Ensure the best trading conditions with customizable spread and slippage settings:
- MaximumSpread: Define maximum spread, in pips
- MaximumSlippage: Set maximum slippage for non-ECN accounts, in pips
Enable hedging and take advantage of an intuitive control panel:
- AllowHedging: Enable hedging
- AllowTradingOnHolidays: Continue trading during holidays
- ShowPanel: Display the control panel for easier management
Comprehensive Settings Overview:
- MM & Risk: Full control over risk management and lot sizing
- Strategy Settings: Refine symbols, trading hours, and key indicators
- TakeProfit & StopLoss: Precision settings for profit optimization and risk minimization
- Grid Settings: Customize trade distances and multipliers for full grid control
- Visual Settings: Tailor the chart display with your preferred modes and colors
