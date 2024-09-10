Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline MTF for MT4

5

This is Multiple Timeframe of Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline. The single timeframe version here

Features:

+ Display level on multiple timeframe (higher or lower)

+ Turn on/off level on timeframe

+ Alert when price touch level

1. if high > resistance level but close of candle < resistance level , this level become unfresh - Name of level will have "(m)" meaning mitigated

if close of candle > resistance level , this level become invalid and can be removed in chart (there is setting for keep/remove invalid level on chart. Defaule is remove)

and vice versal with support level

2. Alert will trigger just once time per candle

Settings:

+ Which TF should show in default

+ Lookback bar (Calculate history bar. Don't put it higher than 1000 because of performance)

+ Classical Level settings

+ GAP level settings

+ Flipped settings

+ Notification settings

Strategy with SnR here



Avis 1
Ottaviano De Cicco
980
Ottaviano De Cicco 2024.09.13 19:27 
 

MSNR is one of the best strategy of the last years, and is very effective compared to SMC or ICT concepts. It's easier, more accurate, and fast to learn. Minh created a very good indicator, the best for anyone wanting to learn or already expert in MSNR. The indicator already has all the necessary functionalities to identify and draw the levels, and alert when price action touches them. Fully customizable and MTF, it is a great start for this product. Let me add that the coder is fantastic, super reactive and rensponsive to feedback, good job!

