Real SMC same with Lux method

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category.

//------------------------------------//

Version 1.x has missing functions

+ PDArray tracking (created, mitigated, filled)

+ Information about Premium, Discount PDArray

+ Setting for notifications and different notification methods

So I updated version 2.x adding these functions:

1. Add option to extend recent top to last bar

2. Extend valid OB to curent; Style and display name of OB (in settings); Seperate Premium/Discount OB by swing length

3. Extend valid FVG to curent; Style and display name of FVG (in settings); Seperate Premium/Discount FVG by swing length

4. Extend PMhl, PWhl, PDhl to curent;

5. Add alert settings

//------------------------------------//

"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.