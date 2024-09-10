Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline MTF for MT4

This is Multiple Timeframe of Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline. The single timeframe version here

Features:

+ Display level on multiple timeframe (higher or lower)

+ Turn on/off level on timeframe

+ Alert when price touch level

1. if high > resistance level but close of candle < resistance level , this level become unfresh - Name of level will have "(m)" meaning mitigated

if close of candle > resistance level , this level become invalid and can be removed in chart (there is setting for keep/remove invalid level on chart. Defaule is remove)

and vice versal with support level

2. Alert will trigger just once time per candle