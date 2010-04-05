Mid Night
- Experts
- Pikrih Pirmansyah
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
No Grid , No Martingale, No Toxic Strategy ,
working at night, no settings changed, everything is maximized
, signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2259062
|Mid Night
|Expert Advisor
|Pair
|GBPUSD
|Time Frame
|m5
|minimum balance
|50$
|leverage
|1:500
|Type Account
|Ecn Raw , or zero spread
send me a message after purchase,
I will add you to a private group
i only sell on mql5 if you find this out there i guarantee it is fake so be careful