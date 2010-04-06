HF HistoryDisplay

This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart.

It also allow import some formated data:
1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file(*.csv)
2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt)


*[Next Version]

Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter(*.csv)'


Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File

Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment

2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;2023.12.21 13:30:42;1.09681;;;;cancelled

2023.12.20 23:00:01;Buy;0.06;EURUSD;1.09324;1.06024;1.09664;2023.12.21 13:30:41;1.09664;;;20.40;[tp]

2023.12.19 15:00:02;Sell Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.10010;1.12980;1.09540;2023.12.20 22:57:30;1.09331;;;;cancelled

2023.12.19 15:00:01;Sell;0.06;EURUSD;1.09680;1.12980;1.09340;2023.12.20 22:57:29;1.09340;;;20.40;[tp]

2023.12.15 16:00:01;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08844;1.05874;1.09314;2023.12.19 14:52:23;1.09525;;;;cancelled

2023.12.15 16:00:00;Buy;0.06;EURUSD;1.09174;1.05874;1.09514;2023.12.19 14:52:23;1.09514;;;20.40;[tp]

2023.12.14 16:49:03;Sell Limit;3.60;EURUSD;1.10197;1.11087;1.09707;2023.12.15 15:33:58;1.09295;;;;cancelled

2023.12.14 16:49:02;Sell;1.62;EURUSD;1.09847;1.11097;1.09317;2023.12.15 15:33:57;1.09317;;;858.60;[tp]


Sample Data of MT4 Account History Statement File

PU Prime Pty Ltd


Account: 100415678 Name: Demo Demo Currency: USD Leverage: 2023 December 23, 22:45

Closed Transactions:

Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit

46700645 2023.12.05 12:26:49 balance demo 100 000.00

46701322 2023.12.05 13:27:49 buy 0.10 eurusd.s 1.08314 0.00000 0.00000 2023.12.05 13:29:01 1.08264 0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.00

46701458 2023.12.05 13:30:34 buy 0.10 eurusd.s 1.08270 0.00000 0.00000 2023.12.05 13:30:53 1.08230 0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00

  0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.00

Closed P/L: -9.00

Open Trades:

Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit

No transactions

  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

  Floating P/L: 0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  

No transactions

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  

Closed Trade P/L: -9.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00

Balance: 98 647.88 Equity: 98 647.88 Free Margin: 98 647.88

 

Details:

Graph

Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 9.00 Total Net Profit: -9.00

Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -4.50  

Absolute Drawdown: 9.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.00 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (9.00)

 

Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)

Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -5.00

Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -4.50

Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-9.00)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -9.00 (2)

Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2




Produits recommandés
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilitaires
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
Big Ching UH dividend payout EA Mt4
Chi Hang Liu
Utilitaires
Delving deep into the sphere of finance and trading strategies, I decided to conduct a series of experiments, exploring approaches based on reinforcement learning as well as those operating without it. Applying these methods, I managed to formulate a nuanced conclusion, pivotal for understanding the significance of unique strategies in contemporary trading.  
FREE
Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicateurs
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilitaires
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilitaires
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Damascus Dagger
Yu Pang Chan
3 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger. Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account Please add the news link ( http://ec.forexprost
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilitaires
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Smart Trader AI
Michal Milko
Experts
Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade. However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale system
HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
FREE
Symbol Cost Info MT4
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicateurs
Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
FREE
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Eau farrow cadjpy
Leandro Morera Delfin
Experts
EA  advantages: Operating using regions's characterizations over the curve with four stages , 1) strong buy, 3) strong, sell, 4) soft buy and 2) soft sell . Market alignment between temporality. Adaptive SL. Operation using zone determination. Operation posibilities for other currencies. …The EA was tested by one year 2020-2020 with a robust behavior over market variations and positive profit with the following:
BTC Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 275> Next price   > $ 325] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Portfolio Dashboard Analytics MT4
VALU VENTURES LTD
Utilitaires
Professional multi-EA portfolio analytics dashboard. Track all your Expert Advisors with real-time performance metrics, P/L, drawdown, and trade monitoring. **Portfolio Dashboard Pro**   - Professional Real-Time Analytics for Multi-EA Traders Transform your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading control center. Portfolio Dashboard Pro automatically detects and monitors ALL your Expert Advisors, displaying comprehensive performance metrics in a beautiful, customizable dashboard. ###  Key Fe
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
I Kai Wu
Utilitaires
Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
FREE
Ejike Currency Basket
Marcel Igboanugo
Indicateurs
Ejike Currency Basket compiles and analyses foreign exchange currency strength and volatility dynamics for the 8 major currencies. Its data are formulated from market prices and volatility. ECB visually cross-references its own reports to generate high probability trade pairs, the build-up to which is interactive that the trader can easily assume the role of Analyst. Its 28-pair real time monitoring involves a constant comparison of its current to past data. On adjusting a parameter, it will cha
Ping MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Utilitaires
Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilitaires
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Bullish CD LBT Osc
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Information is a subject of the market mood. Information is objective when it comes from different sources. If information is identical then we may speak about its convergence. Otherwise, we may speak about its conflict (divergence). Indicators and oscillators are the sources of information of the technical analysis. Bullish CD LBT   Osc  (Bullish Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top Oscillator) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between any of the twenty three sta
Super Smart EA
1005880237 Sainbayar
Experts
Introduction: This EA works in two ways: opening a position for each candle included in the candle according to the color of the configured candle or opening a position for each candle included in the opposite candle according to the color of the configured candle. You do not need to analyze the market. You select the desired timeframe, set it, and leave the EA running. The EA will do everything for you. The results are better if the market is trending. You do not need to make assumptions or an
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilitaires
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitaires
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Url Html And Xml Encoding To Csv
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
Utilitaires
Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
Forex Flow Equalizer
Marcel Igboanugo
Indicateurs
Forex Flow Equalizer is an indicator that helps to reduce 'noise' in forex price movements. Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751167 for more detailed explanation. It is programmed to enhance traders' focus, and capacity to monitor or manage multiple instruments of interest on preferred timeframe without their minds being over loaded with data or information, thereby, saving them the mental strength for more important trading decision making. Range Mode: is for traders who like to trade
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
"Binary Lab Simulator" est un outil conçu pour pratiquer et vérifier des stratégies de trading. Cet outil fonctionne 24h/24, y compris les week-ends et les heures non commerciales, et supporte différentes périodes d'expiration telles que 30 secondes, 1 minute et 3 minutes, créant un environnement proche du trading réel. Il est compatible avec des outils externes pour analyser les résultats des entrées. Plusieurs modèles peuvent être facilement enregistrés, permettant des tests fluides de l'envir
Bullish CD LTB Osc
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Information is a subject of the market mood. Information is objective when it comes from different sources. If information is identical then we may speak about its convergence. Otherwise, we may speak about its conflict (divergence). Indicators and oscillators are the sources of information for technical analysis. Bullish CD LTB   Osc  (Bullish Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom  Oscillator) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between any of the twenty three stand
InvestingDotCom
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Utilitaires
It's a smart Investing.com utility signal analyzer on MT4 chart during 28 pairs ,It uses all technical and candlestick patterns for each pairs to analyze the final trend ,You can use it as base entry signal for each pairs, It's easy to use ,You must add the address ' https://www.investing.com/ ' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' , Added GlobalVariables for each pairs as buffer simulation to get data from any ExpertAdvasor for trading. Setup So to work with the server, you must add the U
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilitaires
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
Intraday Dynamice Range
Po Fai Tam
Indicateurs
Dynamic Range Indicator for MQL4 Introducing our cutting-edge Dynamic Range Indicator , specifically designed for 5-minute charts, featuring a proven back-testing record to ensure reliable performance. Key Features: Blue and Red Lines: The indicator uses two dynamic lines to represent market volatility. Calculation Method: The lines are constructed using the last 14 days' average absolute movement of 5-minute closing prices, multiplied by today's session open price. Indicator Formula: Today's op
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Plus de l'auteur
CubeMaster Lite
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Experts
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
HF Crosshair
Wong Sze Wai
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
For some trader's charts analysis use, specially for  multi timeframe trading strategies . When you need to check something of the time within different timeframe at the same symbol chart, even different symbol charts, this indicator will show the crosshair at sync moving. You just need to load this indicator into some charts, then the crosshair will shown automatic. 
FREE
HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
FREE
HF ShowBreakEevenLine
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
This indicator can help easy to management your order on screen. FREE   Version, included: - " Show Breakeven Price "  Show Breakeven Line Pro : :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58289   Input Parameter: " Label Prefix " :: [    ] Description; " Position-X-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Position-Y-Dis " ::  [    ] Description; " Show Market Price " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Price Up Color " ::  [    ] Description; " Price Down Color " :: [   ]    Description   ; " Position-Y-D
FREE
HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
FREE
HF PriceGrid
Wong Sze Wai
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This indicator help you to easily calculate the price moving. You can change the gird size withing the input parameter for your trading style, such as hedge, swing trader, ect. It can let you easy to find your takeprofit and stoploss target price in chart. For more about my tools and EA, you can join my channel below, thank you. Telegram channel:   t.me/HenryEAChannel
FREE
HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
HF PerformanceReport Pro
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. Key Features of the "Performance Report" Indicator Multi-language support: Choose between English and Chinese as the display language, catering to traders from different regions. Flexible report configuration: Customize the report title and group data based on trading symbols, time periods (daily , weekly , monthly ), meeting individual preferences. Date range selection: Specify the st
Happy Dragon
Wong Sze Wai
5 (3)
Experts
Unleash the Power of " Happy Dragon " EA and Ignite Your Profits! - Buy NOW!! Get ready for an explosive trading experience with the game-changing " Happy Dragon " EA. This cutting-edge tool combines 4 highly profitable strategies that have been meticulously crafted to skyrocket your returns : Low Risk: NZDJPY M1 Medium Risk: GBPAUD M30 Medium Risk: GBPNZD M1 High Risk: EURAUD H1 Brace yourself for unprecedented profits and witness a smoother equity curve as the " Happy Dragon " EA unleashes i
HF TraderMaster
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.  Input Parameter Section: 1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width; 2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style; 3) Select different panel mode 3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders; 3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan; 3.c) Advanced Mode, includ
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
HF TradeCopier MT5
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitaires
Supercharge Your Trading with HF TradeCopier !   Are you tired of manual trade execution and missed opportunities? Take your trading efficiency to new heights with the   HF TradeCopier !  This cutting-edge solution empowers traders like you to effortlessly copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts, saving you time and maximizing your profit potential . With   lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds , you can seize market opportunities instantly and s
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis