W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT5

4

About

Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique.

Join our MQL5 group for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the free MT4 version here.

This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the FREE VERSION here.

Introductory Price $99 | Next Price $399


***Buy W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT5 and you could get SafeGold Scalping EA and Martini EA for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

Key Features

  • Plug and play expert advisor.
  • Trades GBPUSD only.
  • Extremely easy to use.
  • Pro version.
  • Scalper EA.
  • High accuracy.

Recommendations

  • Initial capital : $350
  • Broker : Tickmill, ICMarkets or low spread brokers (except exness)
  • VPS : Yes recommended
  • Timeframe : M5 or 5 Minute only

In case of any queries or doubts, contact me here or on telegram : a0001h

Useful Info

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About Developer

I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.

Avis 2
dalinas7
212
dalinas7 2025.03.03 10:22 
 

For me this bot works very well, you just need to supervise the margin, but even for that it does hedging so I guess to see in the long term. For now after 4 months it works great, with min 10% of profit per month.

Répondre à l'avis