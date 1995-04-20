FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT4
- Abhimanyu Hans
- Version: 1.0
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful.
Parameters
- RSI_Period : Set to "default", but can be customised.
- RSI_Shift : Set to "0", but can be customised.
- RSI_Oversold_Levels : Set to "default" but can be changed as per user's need.
- RSI_Overbought_Levels : Set to "default" but can be changed as per user's need.
- Stoch_K_Period : Set to "default", but can be customised.
- Stoch_D_Period : Set to "default", but can be customised.
- Stoch_Slowing : Set to "default", but can be customised.
- Stoch_Shift : Set to "0", but can be customised.
- Stoch_Oversold_Levels : Set to "default" but can be changed as per user's need.
- Stoch_Overbought_Levels : Set to "default" but can be changed as per user's need.
- Time of the day (from hour) : Hour of the day from where indicator will start to work.
- Time of the day (from minute) : Minute of the day from where indicator will start to work.
- Time of the day (to hour) : Hour of the day till where the indicator will work.
- Time of the day (to minute) : Minute of the day till where the indicator will work.
- Send_Email : Activates/De-activates email alerts.
- Audible_Alerts : Activates/De-activates terminal audible alerts.
- Push_Notifications : Activates/De-activates mobile/tablet notifications.
Now there will be no need of monitoring the "Stochastic Indicator And RSI Indicator" always, just customise the "parameters" as per your need and you are all set.
Recommendations
- Timeframe : Any
- Pairs : Any
- Brokers : Any
Important Information
About The Developer
I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors and indicators to make trading process and trading fully automated.