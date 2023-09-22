Dagangduit Auto SLTP MT4

The "Dagangduit EA Auto_SLTP" is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed by the Dagangduit Core Team for MetaTrader 5. This EA is designed to provide automated management of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for your trades, as well as other advanced features to enhance your trading experience.

Key Features:

  1. Automated SL and TP Management: The EA automatically manages the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels of your open positions, allowing you to protect your profits and limit potential losses.

  2. Flexible SL and TP Settings: You can customize the SL and TP values according to your trading strategy. Set your desired TP and SL levels in pips.

  3. Hidden SL and TP Option: The EA offers both server-based and client-based SL and TP modes. In client mode, the SL and TP values are hidden from the broker, providing an additional layer of security.

  4. Profit Locking: You can enable profit locking to secure your profits when a trade reaches a specified profit level. This feature can help you secure gains during volatile market conditions.

  5. Trailing Stop: The EA includes various trailing stop methods, including classic trailing stop and step-by-step trailing stop. Trailing stops are an effective way to maximize profits while protecting against reversals.

  6. Chart Symbol Selection: Choose whether you want the EA to apply SL and TP management to the current chart's symbol only or to all open orders.

  7. Alerts: Enable alerts to receive notifications when trades are closed due to SL or TP triggers. This feature keeps you informed about the status of your trades.

  8. Strategy Tester Compatibility: The EA can be tested and optimized in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to evaluate its performance under different market conditions.

How to Use:

  1. Activate the " Dagangduit EA Auto_SLTP" on your MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Customize the SL and TP values, choose the SL and TP mode, and set other parameters according to your trading preferences.

  3. Enable profit locking and configure the profit lock settings if desired.

  4. Select the trailing stop method that suits your trading strategy.

  5. Choose whether you want the EA to apply SL and TP management to the current chart's symbol only or to all open orders.

  6. Optionally, enable alerts to receive notifications when trades are closed due to SL or TP triggers.

  7. Test the EA's performance using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester if you wish to optimize its settings.

The " Dagangduit EA Auto_SLTP" is a powerful tool for traders who want to automate and enhance their risk management and profit-taking strategies. It can help you minimize losses, secure profits, and make the most of your trading opportunities.



