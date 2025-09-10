Enhanced MACD Pro
- Indicateurs
- Zhen Yu Zheng
- Version: 2.0
📊 Product Overview
Enhanced MACD Pro is an advanced implementation of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, enhanced with professional features for serious traders. This indicator combines traditional MACD analysis with modern alert systems and visual optimizations.
Why Choose Enhanced MACD Pro?
- Multiple Alert Systems: 3 different alert modes to catch every trading opportunity
- Customizable Parameters: Full control over all MACD settings
- Professional Visualization: 4-color histogram system for instant trend recognition
- Smart Alert Management: No duplicate alerts with intelligent filtering
✨ Key Features
1. Advanced Alert System
- Histogram Color Change: Early momentum detection
- MACD/Signal Cross: Classic crossover signals
- Zero Line Cross: Trend confirmation alerts
- Combined Mode: All alerts active simultaneously
2. Visual Enhancements
- 4-color histogram showing momentum strength
- Customizable display (show/hide components)
- Professional color scheme optimized for long trading sessions
3. Flexible Parameters
- Independently adjustable Fast EMA (default: 12)
- Independently adjustable Slow EMA (default: 26)
- Independently adjustable Signal period (default: 9)
- Choice of MA methods (EMA/SMA)
- Multiple price types (Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted)
4. Alert Options
- Sound alerts with custom audio files
- Popup window notifications
- Email alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Direction filtering (Buy only/Sell only/Both)
⚙️ Parameter Reference
MACD Parameters
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Description
|
Range
|
Fast EMA Period
|
12
|
Fast exponential moving average
|
1-200
|
Slow EMA Period
|
26
|
Slow exponential moving average
|
1-200
|
Signal SMA Period
|
9
|
Signal line smoothing period
|
1-50
|
Applied Price
|
Close
|
Price for calculation
|
Various
|
Oscillator MA Method
|
EMA
|
MA type for MACD line
|
EMA/SMA
|
Signal Line MA Method
|
EMA
|
MA type for Signal line
|
EMA/SMA
Display Settings
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Description
|
Show MACD Line
|
True
|
Display blue MACD line
|
Show Signal Line
|
True
|
Display orange signal line
|
Show Histogram
|
True
|
Display colored histogram
Alert Settings
|
Parameter
|
Default
|
Description
|
Enable Alerts
|
True
|
Master alert switch
|
Alert Mode
|
All Signals
|
Which signals trigger alerts
|
Alert Direction
|
All
|
Filter by direction
|
Sound Alert
|
True
|
Audio notifications
|
Popup Alert
|
True
|
Screen notifications
|
Email Alert
|
False
|
Email notifications
|
Push Notification
|
False
|
Mobile notifications
📈 Trading Signals Explained
Histogram Colors
|
Color
|
Market State
|
Action
|
Dark Green
|
Bullish & Strengthening
|
Strong Buy
|
Light Green
|
Bullish & Weakening
|
Hold/Caution
|
Light Pink
|
Bearish & Weakening
|
Hold/Caution
|
Dark Red
|
Bearish & Strengthening
|
Strong Sell
Signal Types
1. MACD/Signal Line Cross
- Golden Cross: MACD crosses above Signal → BUY
- Death Cross: MACD crosses below Signal → SELL
2. Histogram Zero Cross
- Above Zero: Histogram turns positive → Bullish trend
- Below Zero: Histogram turns negative → Bearish trend
3. Histogram Color Change
- Green to Red: Momentum shift down → Potential SELL
- Red to Green: Momentum shift up → Potential BUY
💡 Trading Strategies
Strategy 1: Classic MACD Trading
Entry Rules:
- BUY: MACD crosses above Signal + Histogram positive
- SELL: MACD crosses below Signal + Histogram negative
Exit Rules:
- Close on opposite signal
- Use trailing stop based on ATR
Strategy 2: Divergence Trading
Setup:
- Price makes new high, MACD doesn't → Bearish divergence
- Price makes new low, MACD doesn't → Bullish divergence
Entry:
- Wait for MACD/Signal cross confirmation
- Enter on histogram color change
Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Process:
1. Check higher timeframe for trend (H4/D1)
2. Use current timeframe for entry (H1/M30)
3. Use lower timeframe for fine-tuning (M15/M5)
🔧 Advanced Configuration
Recommended Settings by Market
|
Market Type
|
Fast
|
Slow
|
Signal
|
Notes
|
Forex Majors
|
12
|
26
|
9
|
Standard settings
|
Forex Crosses
|
8
|
21
|
5
|
Faster for volatility
|
Gold/Silver
|
10
|
22
|
7
|
Balanced for metals
|
Stock Indices
|
12
|
26
|
9
|
Standard settings
|
Crypto (BTC)
|
8
|
17
|
5
|
Fast settings for 24/7
|
Commodities
|
14
|
28
|
10
|
Slower for trends
Alert Configuration
Email Setup
- Tools → Options → Email
- Configure SMTP server
- Test email sending
- Enable in indicator
Push Notifications
- Tools → Options → Notifications
- Add MetaQuotes ID
- Install MT5 mobile app
- Enable in indicator