Gold Emperor MT4

The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/





Key details are:





Parameters

MagicNumber: 913073101

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered when the 50-period EMA (PRICE_MEDIAN) is falling for 2 bars, 10 bars ago.

Short Entry: Triggered when the 50-period EMA (PRICE_MEDIAN) is rising for 2 bars, 10 bars ago.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the highest price of the last 422 bars plus 0.60 times the biggest range of the last 14 bars, with a SL of 8.1 * ATR(7) and a trailing stop of 1150 pips, valid for 82 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the lowest price of the last 422 bars minus 0.60 times the biggest range of the last 14 bars, with a SL of 8.1 * ATR(7) and a trailing stop of 1150 pips, valid for 82 bars.

Exit Rules

Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.

Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



