SMA Trend

This Expert seeks price trends through the interaction of two SMA's.

The main idea is to lose little and quickly and win slowly and a lot.

Operational:

When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average and the price is above the faster moving average, this is an entry signal to buy. When the price crosses below the faster moving average, this is a signal to close the trade. The same happens for sales entry and exit, but with the opposite logic.

The best results were obtained with the default settings on the H1 timeframe
