Swing Starter EA

NOTE: Use on H1 for best results!

LAUNCH PROMO:

We want to sell our products at an affordable price, so that more people can benefit from their potential. No urgency or hurry! However, to celebrate the launch of our first EA, we provide a 75% DISCOUNT!

Take this chance:

- 50$ for the first 10 COPIES

Then, FINAL PRICE of 190$

Feel Free to contact me for more information or questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/albaneselorenzo/

Also add me as a friend to receive faster support

You can find the MT5 version here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117553

Hello traders and investors from around the world,

We present you our first automated, highly accurate trading advisor for trading the EURGBP currency pair, the LITE version of our bigger project combining a total of 10 different uncorrelated strategies.

The market is full of unstable and dangerous strategies, that use algorithms to recover unprofitable positions, often resulting in the account crashing. I wanted to do something different, a safe
portfolio of strategies, taking the inspiration from already notable algorithms available online, using a good risk/reward (No useless 5-10 pips small profits), and prioritizing mid-long term stability over time.

The trade entry is provided by a combination of different uncorrelated indicators like ATR, Super Trend, MACD, but those are not enough: different calculations are made on the current and past candlestick patterns,
confirming multiple times the direction of the trend (no mean reversion is used). This strategy is strong enough to survive market crashes and unfavorable conditions, as long as the overall trend is followed. For such

reason, It is suitable to both Swing traders and long-term investors.

All of this while being fully transparent on how the strategy itself works, useful both to professional algo-traders and novices: MANUAL GUIDE AND EA FUNCTIONING COMING SOON

The advisor works perfectly on low balance accounts and low leverage down to 1:10 !! This is possible thanks to the tight Stop Loss used.


PROP FIRM READY: Thanks to the low leverage requirements, feel free to use it to pass your prop firm challenge!


Advantages:
  1. The advisor doesn't use any dangerous technique like Grid, Martingale, Hedging, Averaging.
  2. All the orders have their own TP and SL, with good risk reward (the average loss is not more than 1.5 times the average profit).
  3. No news filter required because an intelligent analysis of the market structure is used and isn't impacted by Fundamentals (News).
  4. Fully Customizable parameters for future optimizations: MAKE IT YOUR OWN !!
  5. High Win Rate (+65%)

Backtesting: 

The strategy has been carefully optimized using Monte Carlo simulation, starting from 2018.01.01 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality and resulted very stable.

Simply run on EURGBP H1 using default settings and change the lot size based on your risk preference.


Setup:

Run on EURGBP H1 chart for best results and edit the lot size to your preferred fixed value.


Minimum Requirements for 1:10 leverage (0.01 lots):

  • Trading pair: EURGBP
  • Working timeframe: 1H (H1)
  • Minimum deposit: $300
  • Trading conditions: All brokers
Those purchasing this EA will receive a significant discount on the PRO version under development


Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
  • No profit/loss is guaranteed, please invest only money you are comfortable to lose.


