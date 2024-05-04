volatility level indicator is a volatility oscillator to see trend reversal points.

price trends has reverese when volatility inreased .

this indicator show trend reversal points volatility.

mostly same level up and down volatility is reversal points.

red colour shows up points of volatilty.and probably trend will down.

blue colour oscillator shows deep point of price when increased volatiliyty.

on pictures horizontal lines on oscillator has drawed by hand.to see the before level and compare now.