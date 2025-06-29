Sinus cycle



sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal.

it works all timeframes and all pairs.

suitable for experienced traders and beginners.

it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points.

level 1 or -1 is trend reversal .

cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease.

minimum cnt value is 500.

wave is default 500 value.and can not change

if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down.

if prices down ,cycle level 1 or -1 means trend will go up.


