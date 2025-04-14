up down v7 indicator is a no repaint trend indicator.this is different version of up down v9.use different algoritm.

it works all pairs and and all timeframes.

dont use processed value lower than 500 bars.you can increase it acording to chart bar counts.2000-3000

there is blue histogram gives divergencies and extreme points.

when gold points on histogram it gives extreme overbought.

when aqua points below histogram it gives extreme oversell.

for to see extreme signals switch timefremes 1m to 1 day.

last version has been changed histogram to line.