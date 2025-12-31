THISE INDICATOR NOT WORK ON FREE DEMO.

there is a protocol to work it.

target finder indicator is a forecast the find probably targets.up and down.

to use thise indicator, there is a protocol,i explain below.

first load indicator

you will see blue and red lines.

on the left side look to the higher value of line ,and draw horizantal line on top it.

and on the right side see the LEVEL NUMBER.





Finding UP TARGET

h=put that level number

m=1

b=1

pres ok.

you will see on the screen ,on top right ,red colour number.

that number is UP target





Finding DOWN target

h=put that level number.

m=1

b=2

you will see on the screen,on top left,blue colour number

that number is DOWN target





in any case to difficulty oparate it contact to me.i can help you.











