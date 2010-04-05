Ego Prime

Ego Prime – Smart Trend & Reversal Scalping EA

Ego Prime is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor designed to follow market trends while strategically capturing potential reversals using an advanced scalping technique. This EA leverages precise entry logic to ride strong trends and dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring maximum profitability with minimal drawdown.

Key Features:

Trend-Following Core: Identifies and follows strong trends for high-probability trades.
Reversal Scalping Strategy: Monitors price action to detect reversal opportunities for quick profits.
Risk Management: Implements stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect capital.
Adaptive Entries & Exits: Uses smart algorithms to optimize trade timing and execution.
Fully Automated: Set and forget – Ego Prime handles the market for you!

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Ego Prime provides an effective way to trade trends while taking advantage of market reversals through precise scalping techniques.

Optimize your trading with Ego Prime today! 🚀


Produits recommandés
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Experts
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA est basé sur l'action des prix combinée à une stratégie puissante et un algorithme de trading avancé très secret. La stratégie de Phoenix Alpha Pro EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de l'action des prix et de l'algorithme de trading secret mentionné précédemment. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA peut trader n'importe quelle taille de compte et n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée comme le martingale ou la grille. Il utilise un stop loss fixe pour chaque transacti
Forex Vampire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
1 (1)
Experts
Forex Vampire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  EUR/USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD   currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
EurUsdHedgerWizard est un système de trading automatique professionnel conçu et optimisé pour la plate-forme MT4 et les paires de devises EURUSD. Ce système fonctionne indépendamment sur votre terminal, vous pouvez l'exécuter sur votre ordinateur ou sur un VPS car l'ordinateur doit être allumé pendant que le robot est en marche. Le robot analyse le marché 24h/24, grâce à quoi il est plus efficace qu'un humain. Des mises à jour et des optimisations sont effectuées sur une base continue et ser
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
MyNight Scalper
Chung Yee Leung
Experts
MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points. It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account. No ma
Five Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
According to my 18+ years of trading experience, it is too naive to believe that you will get rich by buying a junk EA and let it run automatically without any fundamental knowledge in investment. For those who want to be serious about investing they should buy this EA and train themselves as professional traders with appropriate minimal intervention to the EA. User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders plac
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceFire est un système de trading automatique professionnel conçu et optimisé pour la plateforme MT4 et le trading d'indices tels que la paire d'indices S&P500, US30. . Ce système fonctionne indépendamment sur votre terminal, vous pouvez le faire fonctionner sur votre ordinateur ou sur un VPS car l'ordinateur doit être allumé pendant que le robot tourne. Le robot analyse le marché 24 heures sur 24, ouvrant ses transactions sur la période H4 sur S&P500. Grâce à quoi il est plus efficace qu'
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceLion est un système de trading automatique professionnel conçu et optimisé pour la plateforme MT4 et le trading d'indices tels que la paire d'indices S&P500, US30. . Ce système fonctionne indépendamment sur votre terminal, vous pouvez le faire fonctionner sur votre ordinateur ou sur un VPS car l'ordinateur doit être allumé pendant que le robot tourne. Le robot analyse le marché 24 heures sur 24, ouvrant ses transactions sur la période H1 sur S&P500. Grâce à quoi il est plus efficace qu'
Binary Hedger FV
Ayman Magdy
Experts
introduction: Hello, I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexWizard est un système de trading automatique professionnel conçu et optimisé pour la plateforme MT4 et le trading d'indices tels que Ger30. S&P500, indice US30 . Ce système fonctionne indépendamment sur votre terminal, vous pouvez le faire fonctionner sur votre ordinateur ou sur un VPS car l'ordinateur doit être allumé pendant que le robot tourne. Le robot analyse le marché 24 heures sur 24, ouvrant ses transactions sur la période H1 sur Ger30. H1 ou 5M sur S&P500 . & 5M US30 . grâce à q
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Experts
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
RippleBullRunWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
RippleBullRunwizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XRP/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be
Ego ea
Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
4.67 (3)
Experts
Title: EGO ea - MQL4 Expert Advisor Description: Unlock the full potential of automated trading with Ego ea, a powerful MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed by experienced traders and programmers, this EA incorporates advanced algorithms and smart risk management to optimize your trading strategy. Key Features: Intelligent Trading Logic: Ego EA utilizes a sophisticated trading algorithm that adapts to various market conditions, ensuring consistent performanc
FREE
New Dawn EA
Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
Experts
Nom de l'EA : New Dawn EA Description : New Dawn EA est un Expert Advisor de scalping puissant et efficace conçu pour capitaliser sur les mouvements à court terme du marché. Axé sur la précision et la rapidité, cet EA est idéal pour les traders cherchant à profiter des fluctuations rapides des prix. Caractéristiques clés : Stratégie de Scalping : New Dawn EA est spécifiquement conçu pour le scalping, visant à capturer de petits mouvements de prix sur le marché. Faible Capital Initial : Cet EA e
GBP Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price $ 499] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www
ORB Williams FPO
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno
Experts
Le robot de trading ORB-Williams FPO est le résultat de la combinaison de différentes stratégies d'Open Range Breakout (ORB) dont celle de Toby Crabel, ainsi que d'indicateurs de tendance supplémentaires pour un meilleur signal d'entrée, avec la stratégie de sortie d'ouverture rentable (FPO) de Larry Williams. Vous pouvez voir le résultat de mon vrai trading automatisé sur les signaux : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1481106?source=Site +Signals+Favorites L'Opening Range Breakout (ORB) est u
GoldBulldozer
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldBulldozer est un système de trading automatique professionnel conçu et optimisé pour la plateforme MT4 et la paire Trading of Gold Metal. Ce système fonctionne indépendamment sur votre terminal, vous pouvez le faire fonctionner sur votre ordinateur ou sur un VPS car l'ordinateur doit être allumé pendant que le robot tourne. Le robot analyse le marché 24 heures sur 24, ouvrant ses transactions sur la paire H1 Timeframe on Gold (XauUsd). grâce à quoi il est plus efficace qu'un humain. Des
Golden Scorpion MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
1 (1)
Experts
Golden Scorpion   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Dbot FX
Micheal Omage
Experts
Dbot FX est un robot forex qui est disponible sur Metatrader 4. Il trade en fonction de la direction de la tendance et prend des profits lorsque le marché commence à se consolider. Dbot FX peut également fonctionner sur les trades journaliers et les trades swing, mais il ne fonctionnera que pour les paires de devises qui sont couplées au USD. Dbot FX est un outil puissant qui peut vous aider à automatiser votre trading forex et à faire plus de profits. Il est facile à utiliser et ne nécessite a
ForexMagician
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
ForexMagician  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    GBPUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot w
Fluidity EA MT4
Eugene Nwoji
Experts
Product Description Fluidity EA is an auto trading system designed to capture and trade early trending markets profitably. It can also be adapted to different financial markets, such as forex, stocks, and commodities.  The trading system is equipped with an advanced money management routine that enables you to maximize profits, minimize losses, use of dynamic lot sizing, and manually set distance between trades (trade gap). The auto trading system employs the use of price action strategy to dete
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Experts
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview: TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit. Main Features: TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL). Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter. Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk. Grid adds:   fixed distance, wi
Hidden Gem
rachid el jaafari
Experts
Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Trading Precision with Institutional-Grade Risk Management Hidden Gem is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that harnesses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze multi-indicator datasets, enabling data-driven trade execution with unparalleled risk-reward optimization. Designed for both retail and institutional traders, this EA combines neural network technology with rigorous risk protocols to deliver consistent, sustainable performance. Core Innovations AI-Driven D
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Hunting Cat Scalper
Pak Hong Poon
4.69 (13)
Experts
Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449) Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price patter
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way est un logiciel de trading automatisé compatible avec la plateforme MT4. Il adopte une stratégie hybride complète : grâce à la collaboration synergie de multiples sous-stratégies, il capture précisément les opportunités d'achat (long) et de vente (short) sur le marché de l'or (XAUUSD), vous aidant à saisir les moments de trading opportuns dans diverses conjonctures marchandes. Basé sur une logique de trading éprouvée, il vous permet d'effectuer des opérations professionnelles et
Plus de l'auteur
Ego ea
Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
4.67 (3)
Experts
Title: EGO ea - MQL4 Expert Advisor Description: Unlock the full potential of automated trading with Ego ea, a powerful MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed by experienced traders and programmers, this EA incorporates advanced algorithms and smart risk management to optimize your trading strategy. Key Features: Intelligent Trading Logic: Ego EA utilizes a sophisticated trading algorithm that adapts to various market conditions, ensuring consistent performanc
FREE
Ego Guard
Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
Utilitaires
Ego Guard est un Expert Advisor avancé conçu pour protéger le capital de votre compte en mettant en œuvre des mesures robustes de gestion des risques. Cet EA surveille de près l'activité du compte et intervient lorsque nécessaire pour éviter une exposition excessive au risque. Plus précisément, Ego Guard désactive automatiquement tout autre Expert Advisor qui tente d'ouvrir des opérations dépassant le seuil de risque prédéfini. En gérant efficacement le volume des transactions et en garantissant
FREE
New Dawn EA
Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
Experts
Nom de l'EA : New Dawn EA Description : New Dawn EA est un Expert Advisor de scalping puissant et efficace conçu pour capitaliser sur les mouvements à court terme du marché. Axé sur la précision et la rapidité, cet EA est idéal pour les traders cherchant à profiter des fluctuations rapides des prix. Caractéristiques clés : Stratégie de Scalping : New Dawn EA est spécifiquement conçu pour le scalping, visant à capturer de petits mouvements de prix sur le marché. Faible Capital Initial : Cet EA e
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis