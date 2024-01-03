DYJ Alligator SignalSource is based on Alligator indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

The blue line (Alligator's Jaw) is the Balance Line for the timeframe that was used to build the chart (13-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved into the future by 8 bars);

Red Line (Alligator's Teeth) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe of one level lower (8-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 5 bars into the future);

Green Line (Alligator's Lips) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe, one more level lower (5-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 3 bars into the future).

Market entry condition

BUY: Lips#1 > Teeth#1 and Teeth#1 > Jaws#1

SELL: Lips#1 < Teeth#1 and Teeth#1 < Jaws#1

The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend.

The indicator uses analog trading technology,

Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closing signal.

It is very convenient for you to use which evaluation mode to trade.

When you choose the maximum profit model evaluation model,

It is recommended that you use the tracking stop loss function.

This can track the trend profit to the maximum extent.

When you select the opposite signal to turn off the evaluation mode,

It is recommended that you wait patiently for the opposite signal to appear and then close it.

This can always wait for the trend to really end and make a profit.

If you need to automatically follow the index to open and close the warehouse, please download the utility software DYJ Follow Me.



Input parameters

[Indicator]

Inp_jaw_period = 13 -- period for the calculation of jaws Inp_jaw_shift = 8 -- horizontal shift of jaws Inp_teeth_period = 8 -- period for the calculation of teeth Inp_teeth_shift = 5 -- horizontal shift of teeth Inp_lips_period = 5 -- period for the calculation of lips Inp_lips_shift = 3 -- horizontal shift of lips Inp_ma_method = MODE_SMMA -- type of smoothing Inp_applied_price = PRICE_MEDIAN -- type of price

InpShowArrows = true

InpAlertsOn = true

ArrowUpClr = DeepSkyBlue -- Arrow Up Color

ArrowDnClr = PaleVioletRed -- Arrow Down Color

InpIsDisplayIndicatorLine = true -- Display Line Of Indicator

[EstimateProfits] InpSimulatedVolume = 1 -- SimulatedVolume . 0.01Lots or more

InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false -- Only the OppositeClosed line is displayed.

InpIsDisplayChartText = true -- Hide All Text Of Chart

InpIsDisplayProfitsLine = true -- Hide All Line Of Chart

MaxProfitsTextHigh = 40 -- Maximum profit label height

MaxProfitsTextLow = 20 -- Minimum profit label height（opposite）

InpIsEstimateDialog = true -- Hide Or Show EstimateDialog

InpModeProfits = ByMaxProfits -- ByMaxProfits or ByOppositeClosed

InpStartDate = "19700101" -- Statistical start date























