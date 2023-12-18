FVG Scalper EA

What is the FVG Scalper EA?


I would suggest this bot is best for people who have a good understanding of a certain market and how the FVG and retracements work in that said market. Anyone who can share profitable .set files with me, i'd be happy to collaborate with. 

Let's be totally honest for one moment. Many of the products on MQL5 are very slippery promising crazy returns, sharing the most amazing backtests you have ever seen and so forth. But, they typically either overcomplicate how they actually work, or just outright lie in their description. 

This bot looks to emulate the ICT idea of the fair value gap. But I want to explain it in a more simple manner. 

When a candle seems too good to be true. It normally is. 

It's rare a sudden big change in price doesn't see a type of retracement. Hence this Bot looks to take advantage of that. Either by a gap fill or a % retracement. You can choose your poison. 


My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I share my views and failings on my YouTube channel, including some embarrassing mistakes. MQL5 is full of scammers and people trying to deceive you. Maybe by being super honest i'm doing the same? But either way, I wish to bring something a little bit different to the table and maybe inspire more traders to open up! 

What strategies can this bot pull off?

  1. FVG- Buying or selling after a rapid change in price action taking profit once a gap has been filled. 
  2. Retracements of big moves
  3. Scalping daily highs
  4. Scalping weekly highs
  5. Scalping monthly highs

Standard features?

  1. Stop loss and take profit, either as a candle length, pip value, ATR variable or scale.
  2. Variable lot size
  3. Buffer zones for entry and break even
  4. Trailing profit options

Advanced features?

  1. Ability to set TP at a gap fill
  2. Ability to only trade candles based on their wick length
  3. Bonus features for daily, weekly and monthly scalping at highs/lows

Instructions:

  1. Add to any chart and you can adapt the settings to the FVG calibration that you believe in
  2. You can message me for .set files if you'd rather a plug and play setup. I can offer reasonably profitable set-ups for NASDAQ. I included some of these in the screen shots. 

Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website

  1. Are you a real person, can I find you easily online? - A Yes, very easily. I can't just make a runner. 
  2. Do you have live signals demonstrating the products and how much money do you have staked in it?- A Right now, quite limited on this.
  3. Will you fix bugs if any are found- A Yes, so long as it is a bug and not a brand new feature. I'm open to new features, but please keep in mind this works already.
  4. Is this a Martingale, grid or some other type of trading bot that is designed to make a nice looking curve and lose rarely, but will end up in my crying when I lose all my money? A. No, it's 100% NOT

    Disclaimer


    1. You MUST, try this bot on DEMO before going to live. Make sure you really understand it
    2. Algo trading is not without risk. Putting in 0.1 lots instead of 0.01 lots can be the end of your account. Double, triple, quadruple check any inputs before moving this onto a live account. 
    3. I can not be responsible for any losses or wins that you might incur. This bot has been thoroughly tested and you have the demo version and demo accounts to do your own testing with. 
    4. If you are ever emotional, feeling down, depressed, excited. IE any form of mind state where you are not fully rational. I strongly recommend staying far away from any trading terminal. If you have any form of gambling addiction, do not trade. Find a new profession ,95% of traders lose for a reason. Don't have the ego to magically think you are part of the 5%. 

    Trading involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is for educational purposes and should not be considered financial advice.

    Message me with questions!


