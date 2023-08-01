Currency Strength MA
- Indicateurs
- Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Strength of 8 popular currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY) is calculated from 28 pairs of Forex market following a Moving Average with custom period and method.
You can use it by adding 2 indicators to the chart of Forex pair based on the pair currencies and use it as a confirmation on your strategies.
Currencies:
EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY
Inputs:
- Currency: 1 of the 8 currencies
- MA Period: Period of Moving Average
- MA Method: Method of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, WMA)
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note