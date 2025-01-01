- Order
- Time
- TimeMsc
- DealType
- TypeDescription
- Entry
- EntryDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- Volume
- Price
- Commision
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
InfoString
Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type string.
|
bool InfoString(
Paramètres
prop_id
[in] Identifiant de la propriété de type texte (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING).
var
[out] Référence à une variable de type string pour placer le résultat.
Valeur de retour
vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.
Note
Le deal doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par index).