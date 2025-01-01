DocumentationSections
InfoString

Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type string.

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // Identifiant de la propriété
   string&                    var          // référence sur la variable
   ) const

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété de type texte (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING).

var

[out]  Référence à une variable de type string pour placer le résultat.

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.

Note

Le deal doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par index).