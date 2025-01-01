DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCDealInfoTicket 

Ticket (Méthode "Get")

Retourne le ticket du deal.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Valeur de retour

Ticket du deal.

Ticket (Méthode "Set")

Sélectionne la position pour pouvoir l'utiliser ensuite.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // ticket
   )

Paramètres

ticket

[in]  Ticket du deal.