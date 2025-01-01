Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCDealInfoTicket OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex Ticket (Méthode "Get") Retourne le ticket du deal. ulong Ticket() const Valeur de retour Ticket du deal. Ticket (Méthode "Set") Sélectionne la position pour pouvoir l'utiliser ensuite. void Ticket( ulong ticket // ticket ) Paramètres ticket [in] Ticket du deal. InfoString SelectByIndex