MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCDealInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property.

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // property ID
   string&                    var          // reference to variable
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of text property from ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

var

[out]  Reference to string type variable to place result.

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to get property value.

Note

The deal should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.