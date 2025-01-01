- Order
- Time
- TimeMsc
- DealType
- TypeDescription
- Entry
- EntryDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- Volume
- Price
- Commision
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
InfoString
Gets the value of specified string type property.
|
bool InfoString(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of text property from ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.
var
[out] Reference to string type variable to place result.
Return Value
true – success, false – unable to get property value.
Note
The deal should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.