Retourne le type du deal sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  TypeDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Type du deal sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le deal doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par index).