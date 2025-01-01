Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCDealInfoTypeDescription OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex TypeDescription Retourne le type du deal sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères. string TypeDescription() const Valeur de retour Type du deal sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères. Note Le deal doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par index). DealType Entry