Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0 comentarios
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
25
Transacciones Rentables:
22 (88.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (12.00%)
Mejor transacción:
225.01 EUR
Peor transacción:
-242.46 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (709.62 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
709.62 EUR (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.47
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
15 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.53
Transacciones Largas:
24 (96.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (4.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.48
Beneficio Esperado:
44.45 EUR
Beneficio medio:
70.90 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-149.51 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-242.46 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
51.58%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
177.25 EUR
Máxima:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6956
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1522
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.45 × 1067
otros 47...
🚀 Trading algorítmico de alta precisión en Oro (XAUUSD)

Este sistema se basa en un algoritmo 100% automatizado 🤖, diseñado para analizar el mercado más rápido que un trader humano y aprovechar los momentos más favorables del mercado.

⏱️ Temporalidad: M1 (scalping intradía)
📊 Instrumento: XAUUSD (Oro)

El algoritmo identifica:

  • niveles clave de precio

  • impulsos de mercado de alta probabilidad

  • fases de volatilidad favorables

🎯 Objetivos principales:
👉 consistencia en el rendimiento
👉 optimización del ratio riesgo/beneficio
👉 drawdown controlado

🔐 Gestión de riesgo integrada
Las operaciones se ejecutan de forma automática siguiendo reglas estrictas, sin intervención emocional.

💡 Recomendado para inversores que buscan un enfoque disciplinado, rápido y sistemático en el trading del oro.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

