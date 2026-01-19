SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Precision M1
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
25
Gewinntrades:
22 (88.00%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (12.00%)
Bester Trade:
225.01 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-242.46 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (709.62 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
709.62 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
17 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.53
Long-Positionen:
24 (96.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (4.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.48
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
44.45 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
70.90 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-149.51 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-242.46 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
51.58%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
177.25 EUR
Maximaler:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +225.01 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -242 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +709.62 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -242.46 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6956
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1522
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.45 × 1067
noch 47 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

🚀 High-precision algorithmic trading on Gold (XAUUSD) [+50% in 2 Weeks!!]

This signal is powered by a 100% automated algorithm 🤖 designed to analyze the market faster than a human trader and to exploit the most favorable market moments.

⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping)
📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

The algorithm identifies:

  • key price levels

  • high-probability market impulses

  • favorable volatility phases

🎯 Main objectives:
👉 consistent performance
👉 optimized risk/reward ratio
👉 controlled drawdown

🔐 Built-in risk management
All trades are opened and closed automatically following strict rules, with no emotional intervention.

💡 Suitable for investors looking for a disciplined, fast, and systematic approach to gold trading.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen