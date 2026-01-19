SignalsSections
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
22 (88.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (12.00%)
Best trade:
225.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-242.46 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (709.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
709.62 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
24 (96.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
44.45 EUR
Average Profit:
70.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-149.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-242.46 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
51.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
177.25 EUR
Maximal:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +225.01 EUR
Worst trade: -242 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.62 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -242.46 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

🚀 High-precision algorithmic trading on Gold (XAUUSD) [+50% in 2 Weeks!!]

This signal is powered by a 100% automated algorithm 🤖 designed to analyze the market faster than a human trader and to exploit the most favorable market moments.

⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping)
📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

The algorithm identifies:

  • key price levels

  • high-probability market impulses

  • favorable volatility phases

🎯 Main objectives:
👉 consistent performance
👉 optimized risk/reward ratio
👉 controlled drawdown

🔐 Built-in risk management
All trades are opened and closed automatically following strict rules, with no emotional intervention.

💡 Suitable for investors looking for a disciplined, fast, and systematic approach to gold trading.


No reviews
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

