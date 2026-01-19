シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Precision M1
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
レビュー0件
3週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
25
利益トレード:
22 (88.00%)
損失トレード:
3 (12.00%)
ベストトレード:
225.01 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-242.46 EUR
総利益:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
総損失:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (709.62 EUR)
最大連続利益:
709.62 EUR (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.47
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
17 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
8
平均保有時間:
3 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.53
長いトレード:
24 (96.00%)
短いトレード:
1 (4.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.48
期待されたペイオフ:
44.45 EUR
平均利益:
70.90 EUR
平均損失:
-149.51 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-242.46 EUR (1)
月間成長:
51.58%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
177.25 EUR
最大の:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +225.01 EUR
最悪のトレード: -242 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +709.62 EUR
最大連続損失: -242.46 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6956
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1522
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.45 × 1067
47 より多く...
🚀 High-precision algorithmic trading on Gold (XAUUSD) [+50% in 2 Weeks!!]

This signal is powered by a 100% automated algorithm 🤖 designed to analyze the market faster than a human trader and to exploit the most favorable market moments.

⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping)
📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

The algorithm identifies:

  • key price levels

  • high-probability market impulses

  • favorable volatility phases

🎯 Main objectives:
👉 consistent performance
👉 optimized risk/reward ratio
👉 controlled drawdown

🔐 Built-in risk management
All trades are opened and closed automatically following strict rules, with no emotional intervention.

💡 Suitable for investors looking for a disciplined, fast, and systematic approach to gold trading.


レビューなし
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

