信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Precision M1
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0条评论
3
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
25
盈利交易:
22 (88.00%)
亏损交易:
3 (12.00%)
最好交易:
225.01 EUR
最差交易:
-242.46 EUR
毛利:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
毛利亏损:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (709.62 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
709.62 EUR (9)
夏普比率:
0.47
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
3 分钟
采收率:
4.53
长期交易:
24 (96.00%)
短期交易:
1 (4.00%)
利润因子:
3.48
预期回报:
44.45 EUR
平均利润:
70.90 EUR
平均损失:
-149.51 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-242.46 EUR (1)
每月增长:
51.58%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
177.25 EUR
最大值:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +225.01 EUR
最差交易: -242 EUR
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +709.62 EUR
最大连续亏损: -242.46 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6956
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1522
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.45 × 1067
47 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🚀 高精度黄金（XAUUSD）算法交易

该信号基于 100% 全自动交易算法 🤖，能够 比人工交易者更快地分析市场，并捕捉 最有利的交易时机

⏱️ 时间周期：M1（日内剥头皮交易）
📊 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金）

该算法能够识别：

  • 关键价格区域

  • 高概率的市场动能

  • 有利的波动阶段

🎯 主要目标：
👉 稳定的交易表现
👉 优化的风险回报比
👉 可控的回撤

🔐 内置风险管理系统
所有交易均按照严格规则自动执行，避免情绪化操作。

💡 适合寻求 纪律性强、速度快、系统化 黄金交易策略的投资者。


没有评论
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册