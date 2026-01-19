SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Precision M1
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0 comentários
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
25
Negociações com lucro:
22 (88.00%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (12.00%)
Melhor negociação:
225.01 EUR
Pior negociação:
-242.46 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
Perda bruta:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (709.62 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
709.62 EUR (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.47
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
16 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
3 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.53
Negociações longas:
24 (96.00%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (4.00%)
Fator de lucro:
3.48
Valor esperado:
44.45 EUR
Lucro médio:
70.90 EUR
Perda média:
-149.51 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-242.46 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
51.58%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
177.25 EUR
Máximo:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +225.01 EUR
Pior negociação: -242 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +709.62 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -242.46 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6956
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1522
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.45 × 1067
47 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

🚀 High-precision algorithmic trading on Gold (XAUUSD) [+50% in 2 Weeks!!]

This signal is powered by a 100% automated algorithm 🤖 designed to analyze the market faster than a human trader and to exploit the most favorable market moments.

⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping)
📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

The algorithm identifies:

  • key price levels

  • high-probability market impulses

  • favorable volatility phases

🎯 Main objectives:
👉 consistent performance
👉 optimized risk/reward ratio
👉 controlled drawdown

🔐 Built-in risk management
All trades are opened and closed automatically following strict rules, with no emotional intervention.

💡 Suitable for investors looking for a disciplined, fast, and systematic approach to gold trading.


Sem comentários
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar