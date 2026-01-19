SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Precision M1
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (88.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (12.00%)
En iyi işlem:
225.01 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-242.46 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (709.62 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
709.62 EUR (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.47
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
15 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.53
Alış işlemleri:
24 (96.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (4.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.48
Beklenen getiri:
44.45 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
70.90 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-149.51 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-242.46 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
51.58%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
177.25 EUR
Maksimum:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +225.01 EUR
En kötü işlem: -242 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +709.62 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -242.46 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6956
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1522
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.45 × 1067
47 daha fazla...
🚀 High-precision algorithmic trading on Gold (XAUUSD) [+50% in 2 Weeks!!]

This signal is powered by a 100% automated algorithm 🤖 designed to analyze the market faster than a human trader and to exploit the most favorable market moments.

⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping)
📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

The algorithm identifies:

  • key price levels

  • high-probability market impulses

  • favorable volatility phases

🎯 Main objectives:
👉 consistent performance
👉 optimized risk/reward ratio
👉 controlled drawdown

🔐 Built-in risk management
All trades are opened and closed automatically following strict rules, with no emotional intervention.

💡 Suitable for investors looking for a disciplined, fast, and systematic approach to gold trading.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 13:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 13:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.19 13:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

