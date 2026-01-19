시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Precision M1
Nathan Nolane Trigeau

XAUUSD Precision M1

Nathan Nolane Trigeau
0 리뷰
3
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
25
이익 거래:
22 (88.00%)
손실 거래:
3 (12.00%)
최고의 거래:
225.01 EUR
최악의 거래:
-242.46 EUR
총 수익:
1 559.84 EUR (4 623 pips)
총 손실:
-448.52 EUR (880 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (709.62 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
709.62 EUR (9)
샤프 비율:
0.47
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
18 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
3 분
회복 요인:
4.53
롱(주식매수):
24 (96.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (4.00%)
수익 요인:
3.48
기대수익:
44.45 EUR
평균 이익:
70.90 EUR
평균 손실:
-149.51 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-242.46 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-242.46 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
51.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
177.25 EUR
최대한의:
245.20 EUR (13.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +225.01 EUR
최악의 거래: -242 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +709.62 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -242.46 EUR

🚀 High-precision algorithmic trading on Gold (XAUUSD) [+50% in 2 Weeks!!]

This signal is powered by a 100% automated algorithm 🤖 designed to analyze the market faster than a human trader and to exploit the most favorable market moments.

⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping)
📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

The algorithm identifies:

  • key price levels

  • high-probability market impulses

  • favorable volatility phases

🎯 Main objectives:
👉 consistent performance
👉 optimized risk/reward ratio
👉 controlled drawdown

🔐 Built-in risk management
All trades are opened and closed automatically following strict rules, with no emotional intervention.

💡 Suitable for investors looking for a disciplined, fast, and systematic approach to gold trading.


2026.01.19 13:23
2026.01.19 13:23
2026.01.19 13:23
2026.01.19 13:18 2026.01.19 13:18:31  

🚀 Performance Update – +50% in 2 Weeks The XAUUSD Precision M1 signal continues to perform positively, showing an approximately +50% growth over the last two weeks, driven by a fully automated trading system 🤖. 📊 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) ⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (intraday scalping) 🔐 Built-in risk management This performance is the result of: strict market condition filtering fast and disciplined execution a strategy focused on consistency and stability 🎯 The objective remains unchanged: 👉 prioritize long-term consistency 👉 maintain controlled drawdown 👉 avoid excessive risk-taking 📌 Signal available on MetaTrader 5 – Signals 💰 Subscription: 30 USD / month Thank you all for your continued trust 🙏

2026.01.19 13:06 2026.01.19 13:06:43  

📢 System Update – Long-Term Optimization The trading system has recently been optimized to improve its stability and performance over the long term. The adjustments mainly focus on: - improved market condition filtering - enhanced risk management rules - a more conservative approach aimed at consistency 🎯 Objective: prioritize stable performance and controlled drawdown rather than short-term aggressive gains. The algorithm remains fully automated and continues to adapt to market conditions in real time. Thank you for your continued trust.

