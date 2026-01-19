SeñalesSecciones
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 33 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
39
Transacciones Rentables:
30 (76.92%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (23.08%)
Mejor transacción:
150.96 USD
Peor transacción:
-33.48 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (9.41 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
161.35 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
0.20%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.01%
Último trade:
13 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.75
Transacciones Largas:
18 (46.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
21 (53.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.64
Beneficio Esperado:
2.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.74 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.73 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-102.82 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.86%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
De fondos:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +150.96 USD
Peor transacción: -33 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +9.41 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -102.82 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
