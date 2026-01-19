시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Systematic PAMM
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 33 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
39
이익 거래:
30 (76.92%)
손실 거래:
9 (23.08%)
최고의 거래:
150.96 USD
최악의 거래:
-33.48 USD
총 수익:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
총 손실:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (9.41 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
161.35 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
0.20%
최대 입금량:
0.01%
최근 거래:
17 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
4 분
회복 요인:
0.75
롱(주식매수):
18 (46.15%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (53.85%)
수익 요인:
1.64
기대수익:
2.02 USD
평균 이익:
6.74 USD
평균 손실:
-13.73 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-102.82 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-102.82 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
7.86%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
자본금별:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +150.96 USD
최악의 거래: -33 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +9.41 USD
연속 최대 손실: -102.82 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Systematic PAMM
월별 33 USD
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
39
76%
0%
1.63
2.02
USD
9%
1:300
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.