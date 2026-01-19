SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Systematic PAMM
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
30 (76.92%)
Loss Trade:
9 (23.08%)
Best Trade:
150.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-33.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (9.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
161.35 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
0.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.01%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.75
Long Trade:
18 (46.15%)
Short Trade:
21 (53.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
2.02 USD
Profitto medio:
6.74 USD
Perdita media:
-13.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-102.82 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
7.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
Per equità:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +150.96 USD
Worst Trade: -33 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -102.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Systematic PAMM
33USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
39
76%
0%
1.63
2.02
USD
9%
1:300
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.