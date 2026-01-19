SignaleKategorien
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
39
Gewinntrades:
30 (76.92%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (23.08%)
Bester Trade:
150.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-33.48 USD
Bruttoprofit:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (9.41 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
161.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
0.20%
Max deposit load:
0.01%
Letzter Trade:
16 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.75
Long-Positionen:
18 (46.15%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (53.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-102.82 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.86%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
Kapital:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +150.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -33 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +9.41 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -102.82 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
