Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  33  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
39
利益トレード:
30 (76.92%)
損失トレード:
9 (23.08%)
ベストトレード:
150.96 USD
最悪のトレード:
-33.48 USD
総利益:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
総損失:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (9.41 USD)
最大連続利益:
161.35 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.09
取引アクティビティ:
0.20%
最大入金額:
0.01%
最近のトレード:
16 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
4 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.75
長いトレード:
18 (46.15%)
短いトレード:
21 (53.85%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.64
期待されたペイオフ:
2.02 USD
平均利益:
6.74 USD
平均損失:
-13.73 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-102.82 USD)
最大連続損失:
-102.82 USD (4)
月間成長:
7.86%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +150.96 USD
最悪のトレード: -33 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +9.41 USD
最大連続損失: -102.82 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HFMarketsSV-Live Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
