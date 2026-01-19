SinyallerBölümler
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
39
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
30 (76.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (23.08%)
En iyi işlem:
150.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-33.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (9.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
161.35 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.20%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.01%
En son işlem:
14 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.75
Alış işlemleri:
18 (46.15%)
Satış işlemleri:
21 (53.85%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.64
Beklenen getiri:
2.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-102.82 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
7.86%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +150.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -102.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
