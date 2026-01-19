SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Systematic PAMM
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
30 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
9 (23.08%)
Best trade:
150.96 USD
Worst trade:
-33.48 USD
Gross Profit:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (9.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.20%
Max deposit load:
0.01%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
2.02 USD
Average Profit:
6.74 USD
Average Loss:
-13.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +150.96 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


No reviews
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Systematic PAMM
33 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
39
76%
0%
1.63
2.02
USD
9%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.