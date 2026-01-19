СигналыРазделы
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
39
Прибыльных трейдов:
30 (76.92%)
Убыточных трейдов:
9 (23.08%)
Лучший трейд:
150.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-33.48 USD
Общая прибыль:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Общий убыток:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (9.41 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
161.35 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
0.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.01%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
4 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
0.75
Длинных трейдов:
18 (46.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
21 (53.85%)
Профит фактор:
1.64
Мат. ожидание:
2.02 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.74 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.73 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-102.82 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
7.86%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
По эквити:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +150.96 USD
Худший трейд: -33 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +9.41 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -102.82 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
