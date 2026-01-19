SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Systematic PAMM
Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
39
Bénéfice trades:
30 (76.92%)
Perte trades:
9 (23.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
150.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-33.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Perte brute:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (9.41 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
161.35 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
0.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.01%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.75
Longs trades:
18 (46.15%)
Courts trades:
21 (53.85%)
Facteur de profit:
1.64
Rendement attendu:
2.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.73 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-102.82 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +150.96 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.41 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -102.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Aucun avis
2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Systematic PAMM
33 USD par mois
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
100%
39
76%
0%
1.63
2.02
USD
9%
1:300
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.