Bashir Ahmad

Systematic PAMM

Bashir Ahmad
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:300
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
39
Negociações com lucro:
30 (76.92%)
Negociações com perda:
9 (23.08%)
Melhor negociação:
150.96 USD
Pior negociação:
-33.48 USD
Lucro bruto:
202.25 USD (3 557 pips)
Perda bruta:
-123.61 USD (4 621 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (9.41 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
161.35 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
0.20%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.01%
Último negócio:
15 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
4 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.75
Negociações longas:
18 (46.15%)
Negociações curtas:
21 (53.85%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
2.02 USD
Lucro médio:
6.74 USD
Perda média:
-13.73 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-102.82 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-102.82 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
7.86%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
104.60 USD (8.89%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.89% (104.60 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.08% (0.90 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDb 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDb -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Systematic_PAMM is a rule-based PAMM trading setup designed to operate using systematic execution logic. The strategy follows predefined trading rules for entry, position handling, and exit management, without discretionary decision-making.

Trade execution is automated and structured, with positions managed sequentially according to defined parameters. The system is designed to maintain organized trade flow and controlled execution behavior within active trading sessions.

This PAMM account applies a scalping-oriented execution model, where trades are opened and managed based on short-term market conditions as defined by the underlying ruleset. Trading activity is monitored automatically, and execution is handled according to preset logic without manual intervention.

The overall approach focuses on consistency in execution, disciplined trade handling, and adherence to predefined trading conditions. All trades follow the same systematic framework to ensure uniform behavior across trading sessions.

-

-

-

Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


2026.01.19 03:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
