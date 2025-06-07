Divisas / TFII
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TFII: TFI International Inc
93.62 USD 2.03 (2.12%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TFII de hoy ha cambiado un -2.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 93.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TFI International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFII News
- TFI International declares quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- TFI International: Its Resilience And Underpricing May Support Its Upside (TFII)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.35%
- TFI International: Freight Slump Masks A Compelling Value Story (TSX:TFII:CA)
- TFI International price target raised to $96 from $91 at Stifel
- TFI International Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings - TFI International (NYSE:TFII)
- TFI International price target lowered to $107 at TD Cowen on 2025 outlook
- TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TFI International (TFII) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: TFI International Q2 2025 shows EPS beat amid revenue dip
- TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- TFI International beats earnings expectations despite revenue dip
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.45%
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Ahead of TFI International (TFII) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Earnings Preview: TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Turtle Creek Q1 2025 Manager Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.57%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- TFI International declares quarterly dividend of US$0.45 per share
- TFI International: Cross-Border Presence, Robust Cash Flow Justify Undervaluation (TFII)
Rango diario
93.61 97.14
Rango anual
72.15 155.12
- Cierres anteriores
- 95.65
- Open
- 95.51
- Bid
- 93.62
- Ask
- 93.92
- Low
- 93.61
- High
- 97.14
- Volumen
- 1.027 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.12%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.78%
- Cambio anual
- -30.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B