TFII: TFI International Inc

93.62 USD 2.03 (2.12%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TFII de hoy ha cambiado un -2.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 93.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.14.

Rango diario
93.61 97.14
Rango anual
72.15 155.12
Cierres anteriores
95.65
Open
95.51
Bid
93.62
Ask
93.92
Low
93.61
High
97.14
Volumen
1.027 K
Cambio diario
-2.12%
Cambio mensual
0.57%
Cambio a 6 meses
22.78%
Cambio anual
-30.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B