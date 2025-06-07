Currencies / TFII
TFII: TFI International Inc
95.45 USD 0.81 (0.86%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TFII exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.38 and at a high of 96.16.
Follow TFI International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TFII News
Daily Range
94.38 96.16
Year Range
72.15 155.12
- Previous Close
- 94.64
- Open
- 96.16
- Bid
- 95.45
- Ask
- 95.75
- Low
- 94.38
- High
- 96.16
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 2.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.18%
- Year Change
- -29.51%
