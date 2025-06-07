QuotesSections
Currencies / TFII
Back to US Stock Market

TFII: TFI International Inc

95.45 USD 0.81 (0.86%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TFII exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.38 and at a high of 96.16.

Follow TFI International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TFII News

Daily Range
94.38 96.16
Year Range
72.15 155.12
Previous Close
94.64
Open
96.16
Bid
95.45
Ask
95.75
Low
94.38
High
96.16
Volume
164
Daily Change
0.86%
Month Change
2.54%
6 Months Change
25.18%
Year Change
-29.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%