Valute / TFII
TFII: TFI International Inc
93.55 USD 0.82 (0.87%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TFII ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 93.00 e ad un massimo di 94.51.
Segui le dinamiche di TFI International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
93.00 94.51
Intervallo Annuale
72.15 155.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 94.37
- Apertura
- 94.51
- Bid
- 93.55
- Ask
- 93.85
- Minimo
- 93.00
- Massimo
- 94.51
- Volume
- 958
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.91%
20 settembre, sabato