TFII: TFI International Inc

93.55 USD 0.82 (0.87%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TFII ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 93.00 e ad un massimo di 94.51.

Segui le dinamiche di TFI International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TFII News

Intervallo Giornaliero
93.00 94.51
Intervallo Annuale
72.15 155.12
Chiusura Precedente
94.37
Apertura
94.51
Bid
93.55
Ask
93.85
Minimo
93.00
Massimo
94.51
Volume
958
Variazione giornaliera
-0.87%
Variazione Mensile
0.49%
Variazione Semestrale
22.69%
Variazione Annuale
-30.91%
20 settembre, sabato